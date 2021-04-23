Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.20 or 0.00012412 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $29.14 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.