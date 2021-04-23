HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0204 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $74,279.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

