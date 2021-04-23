Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of HT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,793. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $410.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,872,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.