Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Hexcel reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 14,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

