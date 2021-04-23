HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.13

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.13 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 168.28 ($2.20). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,823,149 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Kenneth D. Reid bought 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

