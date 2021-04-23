HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 7.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 144,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

