Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

