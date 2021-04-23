Hillman Co. Invests $24.26 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,000. CrowdStrike makes up 10.2% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillman Co. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,005.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 338,510 shares of company stock worth $69,494,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.