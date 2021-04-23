Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Hilltop stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 25,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.
In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
