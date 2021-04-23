Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hilltop stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 25,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

