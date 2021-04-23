Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $214.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $235.18 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.