Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.80 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $172.05 million and approximately $22.80 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,922,527 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.