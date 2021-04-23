Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Tops $0.0564

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 455.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $28.20 million and $2.29 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

