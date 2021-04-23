Hoge Finance Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $103.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050654 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 412,731,470,820 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

