Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $20.28. 163,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

