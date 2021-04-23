Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.18

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 3781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

HEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

