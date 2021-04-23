Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0118

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Holo has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $726.59 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00662168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.99 or 0.07914483 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

