Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

