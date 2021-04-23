Homeros Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.60 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $30.60 million and $5.28 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

