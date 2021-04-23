Honest Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33,064.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $33,064.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.