Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, hitting $223.58. 155,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.34. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

