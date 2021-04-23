Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $91,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.68. 115,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.83 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

