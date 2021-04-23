Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) announced its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

NYSE HON traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.34. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.