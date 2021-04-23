Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 126,729 shares.The stock last traded at $18.70 and had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $825.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.