Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.37 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

