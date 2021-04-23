Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

