Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $812.60

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 812.60 ($10.62) and last traded at GBX 804.60 ($10.51), with a volume of 49716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 803.20 ($10.49).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 744.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 693.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

