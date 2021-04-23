HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

