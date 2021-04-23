HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.39

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 44601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

