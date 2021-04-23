H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41. H&R Block posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,337,000 after acquiring an additional 794,552 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $39,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 56,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

