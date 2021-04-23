Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Boosted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,618. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

