Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 904 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.88. 212,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.