Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.25. 14,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average is $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

