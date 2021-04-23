Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

