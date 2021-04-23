HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $553.89

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $553.89 and last traded at $553.14, with a volume of 2174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $534.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.11 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

