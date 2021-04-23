Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.01 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$10.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

