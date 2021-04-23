Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 573,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 111,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,766. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

