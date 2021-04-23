Humana Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Humana has increased its dividend by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $21.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

HUM stock opened at $444.66 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $359.46 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

