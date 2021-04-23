Humaniq Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $136,704.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

