HUNT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,511.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and $87,511.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07752290 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.