Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 164.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Shares of HII opened at $203.89 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $210.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

