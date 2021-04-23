Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.69. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

