Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.75 on Friday. Huntsman has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

