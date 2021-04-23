Huobi BTC Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $50,535.59 or 1.00242990 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $243.40 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

