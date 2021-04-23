Huobi Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.00 or 0.00035929 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and approximately $526.99 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

