Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSQF opened at $14.06 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

