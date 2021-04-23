Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on H. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,959,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

