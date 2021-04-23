Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0199 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $13.96 million and $1.62 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

