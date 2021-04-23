Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 69.4% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $1.10 million and $22,911.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00648462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,894.06 or 1.00322845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.01035408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

