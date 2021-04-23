HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $473.00

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One HyperAlloy coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperAlloy has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $473.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

Buying and Selling HyperAlloy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the exchanges listed above.

