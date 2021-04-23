HyperCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.33 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 40% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $66.33 million and approximately $56.57 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.70 or 1.00062716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00039562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.30 or 0.01194738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00506642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00359370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00131296 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004189 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

